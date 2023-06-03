Hyderabad: Fire Service Vehicle Rally to be held on Sunday

State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will be organising a Fire Service Vehicle Rally on Sunday in coordination with the Police and Prisons Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will be organising a Fire Service Vehicle Rally on Sunday in coordination with the Police and Prisons Department

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s Formation Day Celebrations, the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will be organising a Fire Service Vehicle Rally on Sunday in coordination with the Police and Prisons Department.

An exhibition will also be organised from noon at the Ambedkar Statue near the Secretariat, in which protective equipment, rescue and fire fighting equipment, technology utilized in the fire control room to receive fire, rescue, emergency calls information and to dispatch the nearby and relevant fire tenders across the State will be displayed.