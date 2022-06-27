Telangana: First goods train chugs into Manoharabad – Gajwel section

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The first train into the recently commissioned Gajwel Railway station was received on Monday. This is also the first freight train to be operated in the Manoharabad – Gajwel section.

The Gajwel Station located in Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has been permitted for commencement of freight operations i.e., loading and unloading of bagged consignments recently. As part of it, the first rake of 21 BCN wagons containing fertilisers booked from Kakinada arrived at Gajwel station and is placed for unloading at Gajwel Goods shed, marking the commencement of the freight operations in the station. A total of 1,844 tons of fertilisers have been transported through the first rake that has been arrived at Gajwel station.

Gajwel station is an important station in Telangana which is constructed as part of new railway line between Manoharabad – Kothapalli new railway line project. The first phase of new railway line between Manoharabad – Gajwel for a distance of 31 km has been completed and commissioned in June, 2020, while work is progressing in the remaining sections, a press release said.

The freight operations at Gajwel station helps in catering the needs of freight customers to transport their consignments so as to improve their business avenues. This also helps in moving essential items like food grains and fertilisers to the surrounding areas of the station in fast and economic means.

The initial rake has been loaded with fertilisers with tonnage of 1844 tonnes from Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals Siding, Kakinada yesterday and reached Gajwel station today covering a distance of 632 km, the press release said.

SCR General Manager In-charge, Arun Kumar Jain complimented both Hyderabad Division and Construction Organisation along with their teams for developing the station to commence freight operations.