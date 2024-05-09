Give us 10 seats, we will make Telangana ‘number one’: Amit Shah

Addressing a public meeting in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the double-digit tally from Telangana will help the BJP-led NDA cross 400 mark across the country.

By IANS Published Date - 9 May 2024, 03:35 PM

File photo of Amit Shah.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Telangana to bless the BJP with 10 Lok Sabha, promising to make Telangana ‘number one’ state in the country.

“In the 2019 elections, the people of Telangana gave us four seats. We will win more than 10 seats this time,” he said

The BJP leader claimed that the party has reached close to 200 in three phases of the elections held so far.

He said that this election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “This election is about vote for jihad versus vote for vikas, one family’s welfare versus people’s welfare and Rahul Gandhi’s Chinese guarantee versus Modi’s Indian guarantee,” he said.

Amit Shah remarked that the Congress is in such bad shape that it is not finding candidates to contest the elections.

He mentioned that in Bhongir Congress fielded a candidate who had forged Rahul Gandhi’s signature and was suspended from the party. He said as the party did not find any candidate, it pleaded with him to contest.

He alleged that the Congress is contesting the elections by spreading lies. “They are saying if Modi Ji comes again, he will end the reservation. For 10 years he ran the government with full majority but did not scrap the reservation,” he said.

Amit Shah alleged that the Congress in Telangana robbed SCs, STs and OBCs of their reservation and gave a four per cent quota to Muslims. “Give the BJP more than 10 seats, we will scrap 4 per cent Muslim reservation and increase reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs,” he said.

The Home Minister termed Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) as a triangle of Muslim appeasement.

“Congress and BRS can’t stop Owaisi. They are the ABC of appeasement. A for Asaduddin Owaisi, B for BRS and C for Congress,” he said.

He alleged that these parties do not allow the Ram Navami procession, the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day and also oppose CAA. “They want to run Telangana on the basis of Quran and Sharia,” he said and claimed that they want to bring back triple talaq.

Mentioning the construction of Ram temple and abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made.

He slammed the Congress for not implementing the promises it made in the Assembly elections in Telangana.

“We want to know what happened to Rahul Gandhi’s promises to waive off farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs15,000 annual financial assistance for each farmer, Rs12,000 annually for every agriculture labourer, Rs 500 bonus on rice and wheat, loan up to Rs 5 lakh for students, scooty for college going girls and an international school in every tehsil,” he said.