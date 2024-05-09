Lok Sabha Polls: Liquor sale to be prohibited in Telangana from May 11-13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said sale of liquor was prohibited in the State for 48 hours from 5 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Monday. Similarly, liquor sale is prohibited on June 4 on the day of votes counting and also on the date of re-poll, if any, he said.

The Special Chief Secretary (Prohibition and Excise) was asked to issue instructions to the concerned to take necessary steps to stop illegal flow of liquor and follow the change in “Hours of Poll” at the specified Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies in the State for implementation of “Dry Day” strictly, he said in the orders issued on Friday.