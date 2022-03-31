Telangana: Forest department plans to set up model nurseries

31 March 22

Hyderabad: With the State Government according top priority for survival of saplings under Haritha Haram, forest department is planning to set up model nurseries to ensure supply of tall saplings measuring two metres in height. To begin with, two model nurseries are being proposed to be set up this year with a cost of about Rs.10 crore for each nursery. While, one nursery is being proposed at Chengicherla, department officials are identifying location for setting up the other nursery, which will be spread over 50 hectares.

The idea was to ensure supply of tall and good quality plants, which would be at least 1.5 metres to 2 metres in height. All varieties, including avenue, commercial, indigenous fruit bearing trees would be produced at these nurseries to meet the requirements of the department and others as well, said PCCF RM Dobriyal.

The nurseries will have all the required facilities like compost pits, mist chambers, drying sheds and even tools shed. Focus will be on utility of root trainer, which aid in cultivation of young plants and trees in nurseries. Root trainers are special containers that encourage a plant’s root to grow straight down to make the tree emerge strong. Currently, the department gets saplings from different nurseries maintained internally and mostly by Panchayat Raj department. However, supply of specific size and species trees has been a challenge.

“The nurseries will be set up in about six months. They will provide the required trees for plantations for the next season of plantation. Survival rate of trees supplied from these nurseries will be guaranteed,” he said.

Apart from conventional plantations in dense forests and other areas, the government is laying emphasis on avenue plantation on road sides, cultivation of commercial varieties like red sandalwood and others to generate revenue.

More importantly, fruit bearing trees cultivation and plantation is being stressed to keep the monkey menace in urban areas under control. The proposed model nurseries would cater all these requirements.

