Telangana: Four government students selected for Sakura Science programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:46 PM

School Education director EV Narsimha Reddy with students who got selected for Sakura Science programme.

Hyderabad: Four students from the government run institutions have been selected at the State level for the Sakura Science programme, Japan.

Sarbajit De, Naba Mohammadi, and S Bhasker of Telangana Model Schools and Junior Colleges, and Vidhya Singh of KGBV Mancherial were selected for the programme implemented by Japan Science and Technology Agency. School Education director EV Narsimha Reddy congratulated students on their selection to the programme.

Initially, following norms of the Ministry of Education, students were selected at the district level and further they were screened at the State level by holding written tests and interviews for the programme, which is aimed at enhancing the exchange of youth between Japan and other countries.

As part of the programme, high school students are provided an opportunity to see Japan’s most advanced scientific technology besides meeting outstanding scientists. This year, the programme is scheduled to be held from November 10 to 16.