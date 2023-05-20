Telangana: Four held for woman’s murder in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Mancherial: Four persons of a family were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in murder of a woman on Thursday. A sickle, knife and other material were seized from them.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kekan said the accused persons Velpula Madhukar, his father Venkati, sibling Rajesh and cousin sister Ullendula Rajamani, all from Venchapalli village in Kotapalli mandal, were nabbed by special teams at Indaram crossroads on Saturday morning.

The victim was Janagama Swapna (26) of Rajivnagar in Mancherial town. Swapna was the estranged wife of Madhukar. On being interrogated, Madhukar confessed to the crime following a dispute over a piece of land that arose between him and Swapna. He said he had murdered her with a sickle and knife, with the help of his father and brother after inviting her to the office of Mancherial municipality through his cousin under the pretext of visiting the office of SC Corporation to get a subsidized electric motor at her land.

Both Swapna and Madhukar were given three acres of land under Dalit Basti scheme in 2014. She was reluctant to transfer the asset to Madhukar after she separated from him. She agreed to give the land to him in presence of elders of their community. However, she allegedly did not stand by her word.

