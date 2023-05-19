Over 1,800 VRAs to be benefitted from regularisation in erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

VRAs thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for regularising their jobs, across erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday

Adilabad: Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for regularising their jobs, across erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday. Over 1,800 VRAs in composite Adilabad district are set to be benefitted by the move of the government.

The revenue assistants gathered at important junctions in mandal centres and towns to express their gratitude to Rao for fulfilling their long pending demand. They performed Ksheerabhisekam to flex posters of Rao and distributed sweets among themselves. They said that the Chief Minister fulfilled their dream and helped them to lead a secure life.

Over 600 VRAs in Nirmal district, while 535 VRAs in Mancherial are going to be benefited by the move of the government in Mancherial district. A sum of 414 VRAs of Adilabad and 317 VRAs in Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts will be regularized. They have been demanding regularization of their jobs for six years. They staged a 80-day long protest seeking regularization in 2022.

