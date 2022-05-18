Telangana: Free police constable job training

Published Date - 11:50 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issuing a notification for Police constable vacancies, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE) has pitched in to prepare its students who are planning to appear for police constable recruitment. Accordingly, the CIE has decided to extend free coaching to students of government junior colleges in the State.

Free coaching will commence in police training centres in 20 designated government junior colleges immediately after completion of the Intermediate public exams which conclude on May 24. Towards this, the CIE has instructed district intermediate education officers and nodal officers to make necessary arrangements.

100 candidates in a centre

Each centre will admit 50 boys and 50 girls based on height, weight and age besides eligibility requirements laid down for police job recruitment. The registration for training will commence after the Inter exams.

The Board had notified a staggering 15,644 vacancies of constables in the departments of Police, Telangana State Special Police, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prisons & Correctional Services. A minimum intermediate pass is required for the constable post.

Students will be trained in running, long jump, high jump and shot-put. Apart from involving physical education directors, the CIE has sought assistance from the police department for conducting physical fitness training for the aspirants.

Candidates will also be coached for written examinations as part of police constables recruitment. Indian history, culture, geography, polity, economy, current affairs, test of reasoning, mental ability and Telangana history and culture among other areas will be covered. The theory classes will be conducted by regular junior lecturers from government junior colleges. Physical training will be organised in the morning followed by theory classes till afternoon. “Free coaching will be provided to intermediate students who are studying in government junior colleges only. Interested students can enroll at any of the 20 designated centres. We have sought assistance from the police department for physical training of students and municipal administration & urban development department for maintaining grounds,” a CIE senior official said.