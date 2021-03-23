Telangana fulfilled all promises made to farmers: KTR

“Promises made to the farming community and for the development of the agriculture sector have been fulfilled,” the Minister said.

By | Published: 11:51 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the State government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of farmers in the State. “Promises made to the farming community and for the development of the agriculture sector have been fulfilled,” the Minister said.

Speaking after inaugurating a Rythu Vedhika at Boppapur in Yellareddypet mandal, Rama Rao expressed his happiness over the construction of the first air-conditioned Rythu Vedhika in Boppapur and appreciated local leader Govardhan Goud for constructing the Vedhika at a cost of Rs 24 lakh.

“In the 75-year history of the country, neither Prime Ministers nor Chief Ministers thought about the welfare of farmers. It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who introduced a number of welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24-hour-free power supply, subsidised seeds for farmers,” he said, adding that subsequently, the State had reached a position where it could provide food to the entire country. According to Food Corporation of India statistics, 60 per cent of paddy is from Telangana.

As promised earlier, loans of farmers were waived and Rs 5,250 crore was allocated for the loan waiver scheme in the recent budget. Besides appointing an Agriculture Extension Officer for every 5,000 acres, construction of Rythu Vedikas has been taken up for the first time in the country, he said, adding that a total of 2,600 Vedhikas were constructed within six months.

Stating that Internet connection would be provided to all Rythu Vedikas, Rama Rao said farmers, sitting in the Vedikas, can clarify their doubts by interacting with agriculture scientists from Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University, Hyderabad.

Pointing out that Singasamudram was filled with water, he said the work to take Godavari water to Upper Manair from Mid Manair reservoir was going on at a brisk pace. “Local farmers will never face drought situation in future once the ongoing project is completed,” he said.

Construction of canals in Yellareddypet, Veernaplli and Ghambiraopet mandals were going on a brisk note. The Chief Minister would inaugurate the project very soon.

Kaleshwaram water was released into the Kudelli project. Kudelli water would again reach the Manair river after wetting the lands of Dubbaka area.