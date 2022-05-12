Telangana gets first woman linemen

Babburi Sirisha with the appointment letter.

Hyderabad: Babburi Sirisha has created a history of sorts by becoming the first woman to be appointed as a Junior Line Men (JLM) in the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy handed over the appointment letter to her at his camp office here on Wednesday.

A native of Siddipet district, Sirisha pursued her studies in Medchal Malkajgiri district. She was the only woman to secure the post in the recently held recruitment for the JLM post in TSSPDCL. She was also the only woman in the post in both the power distribution companies in the State. The State government had earlier recruited 200 women for JLM posts in Telangana Transmission Corporation Limited (TSTransco) last year.

“Being the first woman to get selected for the JLM post in TSSPDCL is a proud moment. My selection for the post proves that women are no less than men and can succeed in all sectors. I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director Raghuma Reddy and the company, for giving me this opportunity. I will make my SPDCL proud through my work,” she said.

Jagadish Reddy said that it was a moment of great pleasure to see women treading new paths and getting recruited to the JLM post in the power sector. “As women are also being recruited in the linemen posts, we are taking appropriate steps to change the nomenclature of the linemen post as suggested in the past and make it gender-neutral,” he said.

The recruitment of 70 assistant engineers, 201 sub engineers and 1,000 Line Men posts in the SPDCL has already commenced. Women were also being given proper representation in different posts. Meanwhile, Jagadish Reddy said the State government was making monthly payments as allocated in the Budget to ensure that discoms do not suffer losses.

The power tariff in Telangana was far lower compared to other States, he stated, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government was providing uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, while other States were forced to impose power cuts.

