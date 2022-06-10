Telangana gives top priority for education, health sectors: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Municipal Adminitation and Urban Development Miniter, KT Rama Rao inaugurating Governmnet Primary School in Malkapeta, Konaraopet mandal on Friday.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government has been giving top priority to education and health, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao focusing more on these sectors.

As part of this, the government has introduced the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop 26,000 government schools at the cost of Rs 7,500 crore. Twelve types of basic facilities would be provided at schools as part of the programme. The Minister on Friday inaugurated the Malkapet Government Primary School constructed by former law minister Chelmeda Ananda Rao’s family.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao appreciated Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao, Ananda Rao’s son, for constructing the school by spending Rs 2 crore and completing it before the academic year could start. Inviting more philanthropists to come forward to develop schools, the Minister instructed Collector Anurag Jayanthi to take steps to run the school as a role model.

Inspired by Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao, he was also building a school at his birthplace, Konapur, by spending Rs 2 crore, Rama Rao said, adding that another school would also be constructed in Kodurupaka.

Telangana has achieved tremendous growth in the fields of drinking water, irrigation, electricity and others. The government has managed to provide safe drinking water to each and every house through Mission Bhagiratha, something that was not done in 75 years of Independence, he said.

Talking about the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of farmers, the Minister said in the entire country, Telangana was the only State which was providing 24 hours quality power supply to the agriculture sector. Besides Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, Kaleshwaram lift irrigation and other projects were also constructed to supply water to farmlands.

Talking about the digital health profile survey being done in the district on a pilot basis, Rama Rao said the Collector has prepared the ground to distribute digital health cards to the people. Directing the Health Department to conduct a camp in Konaraaopet mandal to provide treatment to the people, the Minister wanted the officials to work hard to place the district in the top position in the fields of education and health.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked Rama Rao to ensure that all works on the Malkapeta reservoir are completed by July-August. The State government has also entered into an agreement with the Deccan Agri Private Research Limited to establish a seed company in rehabilitated villages in Vemulawada constituency. About 250 people would be employed. Industries and Commerce director D Krishna Bhaskar and company MD signed the agreement files.

