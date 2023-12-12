Telangana government announces holiday calendar for 2024, includes 7 Mondays and 6 Fridays

It's worth noting that out of the general holidays, seven fall on Mondays and six on Fridays.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the list of general and optional holidays for the year 2024, comprising 27 general holidays and 25 optional holidays.
According to the notification from the general administration department, all state government offices will be closed on Sundays and second Saturdays throughout 2024, except the second Saturday in February 2024 (February 10), which will be a working day instead of a public holiday declared on January 1, 2024.
“The Government of Telangana hereby notifies that during the year 2024, the days specified in Annexure-I shall be observed as general holidays by all the state government offices including the days of occasions/festivals which fall on Sundays and also notify optional holidays for state government offices as shown in Annexure –II including the days of occasions/festivals which are falling on Sundays,” the government informed in public notice on Tuesday.
Furthermore, Annexure –II stated that the State government employees may avail themselves of optional holidays not exceeding five on festivals/occasions, irrespective of the religion to which the festival pertains.
It’s worth noting that out of the general holidays, seven fall on Mondays and six on Fridays. The holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi in Telangana may change based on the sighting of the moon.
List of general holidays:
January 1: New Year Day
January 14: Bhogi
January 15: Sankranti/ Pongal
January 26: Republic Day
March 8: Maha Shivaratri
March 25: Holi
March 29: Good Friday
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday
April 9: Ugadi
April 11: Eid-ul-Fitr
April 12: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr
April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday
April 17: Sri Rama Navami
June 17: Eid-ul-Adha
July 17: Shahadat Imam Hussain 10th Moharam
July 29: Bonalu
August 15: Independence Day
August 26: Sri Krishna Astami
September 7: Vinayaka Chavithi
September 16: Milad un Nabi
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Bathukamma starting day
October 12: Vijaya Dasami
October 13: Following day of Vijaya Dasami
October 31: Deepavali
November 11: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s birthday
December 25: Christmas
December 26: Boxing day
List of optional holidays:
January 16: Kanuma
January 25: Birthday of Hazrath Ali
February 8: Shab-e-Meraj
February 14: Sri Panchami
February 26: Shab-e-Barat
March 31: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA)
April 5: Jumuatul Wada
April 7: Shab-e-Qadar
April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day/Jumuatul Wada
April 21: Mahaveer Jyanthi
May 10: Basava Jayanthi
May 23: Buddha Purnima
June 25: Eid-e-Ghadeer
July 7: Ratha Yathra
July 16: 9th Moharram
August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day
August 16: Varalakshmi Vratham
August 19: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima
August 26: Arbayeen
October 10: Durgashtami
October 11: Maharnavami
October 15: Yaz Dahum Shareef
October 30: Naraka Chaturthi
November 16: Birthday of Hazrat Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Ma’ud (AS)
December 24: Christmas Eve