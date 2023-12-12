Hyderabad’s Regional Passport Office facilitates Haj applicants with special counter

A press release issued here by the Regional Passport Office requested the applicants to note that only applications routed through the Telangana State Haj Committee will be processed at this counter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: To facilitate Haj applicants from Telangana, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, in coordination with the Telangana State Haj Committee, is opening a special counter in the RPO premises in Secunderabad for three days i.e., December 13, 15 and 18.

A press release issued here by the Regional Passport Office requested the applicants to note that only applications routed through the Telangana State Haj Committee will be processed at this counter.

As per Government of India’s announcement regarding Haj-2024, the online application process through the Haj Committee of India commenced on December 4 and will conclude on December 20. Applicants must have passport valid at least till January 31, 2025.