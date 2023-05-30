Telangana: TSFDC sets new benchmark with direct transfer of funds to beedi leaf collectors

30 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has implemented the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode to directly transfer funds into the bank accounts of beedi leaf collectors, marking a new milestone in transparency and timely payments. This financial year, TSFDC is set to transfer a net profit of Rs 300 crore to over one lakh beedi leaf collectors.

In addition to the transfer of funds, collection charges are also being transferred online into the collectors’ accounts. Previously, TSFDC officials manually paid the collectors after checking the stocks and entering the data. However, now TSFDC is streamlining the payment process by transferring the collection charges to the collectors’ accounts on the same day, according to TSFDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Chandrashekhar Reddy.

The State government has increased the collection charges from Rs 2.25 per bundle to Rs 3, and each beedi leaf collector collects about 100 to 200 bundles per day. The beedi collection exercise has already begun in April and will continue until the end of June before the monsoon season.

Focus on Commercial Varieties and Natural Regeneration

TSFDC is committed to promoting the natural regeneration of the State’s green cover and is undertaking extensive plantations of sandalwood, rosewood, custard apple, and other commercial varieties within the limits of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). This initiative, which started last year and continues this year, involves strategic planting patterns for commercial varieties.

For every two sandalwood saplings planted, two Causuarina junghuhniana (Sarugudu) and custard apple saplings are planted to support the survival of sandalwood. Previous eucalyptus plantations in the region yielded lower results compared to other areas. To address this, native species mixed with commercial species plantations are being proposed in a 3,000-hectare area within the RRR region. About 500 hectares have already been covered with sandalwood varieties plantations in Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Rangareddy.

Focus on Ecotourism Projects

TSFDC is shifting its focus towards developing ecotourism projects to generate revenue and raise awareness about biodiversity conservation. A Rs 60 lakh ecotourism project is underway at Gajubidem in the Nagarjuna Sagar project’s backwaters, following the Public Private Partnership mode. Tenders have been finalized, and an agency has been awarded the contract for execution.

Another project is planned at Nandipet, along the backwaters of Sri Ram Sagar Project, known for migratory birds and black bucks. TSFDC intends to develop safari rides and other facilities in the area. The corporation has requested 18 acres of land from the irrigation department, and tenders will be floated for the development and maintenance works.