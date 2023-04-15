Telangana government launches AI-based skill enhancement platform for IIIT-Basara students

State government in collaboration with MyPerfectice launched an AI-based skill enhancement platform for IIIT Basara students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government in collaboration with MyPerfectice startup, launched an AI-based skill enhancement platform for IIIT Basara students to address the challenges of engineering education.

The startup is part of Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) under its RevvUp programme. It is aimed at addressing the challenges of engineering education by providing personalized learning recommendations to students based on their knowledge gap and enhancing their cognitive and programming skills as per industry demand through coding practice and self-learning modules.

To this effect, a survey covering 1,500 students in third year second semester was completed. The platform offers continuous assessment, recommended learning and performance trend analytics.

With the help of technology and data insights, the platform empowers teachers and students to bring personalized learning to students.

These courses are designed to develop the required proficiencies that align with industry requirements, ultimately enhancing student’s employability quotient.

Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “It is an excellent initiative that aligns with our vision of transforming the education system and creating a skilled workforce for the future. This platform will increase employment opportunities for students”