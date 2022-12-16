RGUKT-Basar inks pact with IIIT-Hyderabad, FCRI-Mulugu

RGUKT-Basar inked a pact with IIIT-Hyderabad and FCRI in presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana and authorities of the two institutions

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

RGUKT-Basar VC Prof Venkataramana and IIIT-H Director JB Narayanan exchange of MoUs during a programme held in JNTU in Hyderabad on Friday

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar inked a pact with Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad and Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI)-Mulugu, in presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana and authorities of the two institutions at a programme held on the premises of the JNTU-Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramana said students would be able to find employment and internship opportunities after the MoU. He thanked IIIT-H Director JB Narayanan and Priyanka Varghese of FCRI for coming forward to collaborate with the varsity.

