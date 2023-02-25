T-AIM announces winners of Academic Grand Challenge

The challenge received over 5,000 team entries that comprised over 15,000 students affiliated to 500 colleges and universities across India

Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission on Friday announced winners of the nationwide Academic Grand Challenge in association with Wells Fargo.

The Telangana AI Mission, an initiative of the State government in association with NASSCOM, said the challenge received over 5,000 team entries that comprised over 15,000 students affiliated to 500 colleges and universities across India. Student participants were expected to build innovative solutions to address specific business problems given by the bank.

Launched in August 2022 by T-AIM, student teams were asked to build solutions for two areas. One involved building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrated modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever. The other required building a predictive analytics model to estimate the performance of financial markets during the year.

Two student teams from SRM Institute of Science and Technology won top awards for this challenge. Teams from Presidency University, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Punjab Engineering College, and Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College were among the runners-up. 14 other teams were also recognised for their quality submissions. Wells Fargo is making job offers to the final year students from the first, second, or third-placed teams, while the prefinal year winning team members receive the appropriate prize money announced by the bank.

Arindam Banerrji, EVP & Managing Director, Wells Fargo India & Philippines, congratuling the winners and runners-up, said witnessing students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities participate and perform on par with Tier-1 cities boosted the belief that India was on track to becoming a knowledge superpower. Some of the most innovative young minds in the country took part in the challenge, he said.

Speaking at the virtual felicitation ceremony, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) said innovation and collaboration were key for success in today’s fast-paced technological landscape. The partnership between Wells Fargo and the student community was a shining example of this, he said.