Telangana government releases Rs 1,850 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare department on Saturday issued a budget release order for Rs 1,850 crore towards implementation of Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

The entire amount for the fiscal year has been released at once and the officials have been directed to follow the monthly restrictions under the scheme.

Over 10 lakh beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority families, have received financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the last eight years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .