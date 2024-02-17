Telangana government retains Bhadradri Temple EO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 09:46 PM

Kothagudem: Acceding to the demand of priests and public the State government retained Bhadradri Temple executive officer (EO) L Rama Devi after being transferring as Keesara RDO in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

It might be noted that the government earlier in this week transferred the EO triggering protests by residents of Bhadrachalam and the staff of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam opposing her transfer.

The EO belonging to the revenue department was on deputation in the endowment department. In a recent order from the revenue department it was said that the services of Rama Devi would be retained.