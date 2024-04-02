TS Medical Council files police cases against 19 quacks

In the past few weeks, the TSMC undertook a series of inspections of establishments where such alleged unauthorized practices were taking place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 04:15 PM

Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) Logo. Source: Official Website.

Hyderabad: To curb public health risks associated with unqualified medical practitioners (quacks), the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has filed 19 police cases against individuals who were practicing medicine without qualification (MBBS degree).

In the past few weeks, the TSMC undertook a series of inspections of establishments where such alleged unauthorized practices were taking place. Five police cases were booked in Medchal-Malkajgiri, four each in Nalgonda and Mancherial and three each in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The TSMC has also lodged a complaint with Ayush Board for action against the 17 doctors who have only BAMS, BHMS & BUMS degree but were illegally practicing Allopathic Medicine without MBBS qualification.

The Council has also sent notices to around 20 individual doctors and to a few hospitals, companies who were encouraging quackery. “Their replies are awaited and after receiving replies from them, necessary action will be taken against them,” TSMC Chairman, Mahesh Kumar said.

To further strengthen its activities to curb quackery, the TSMC has decided to constitute the Special Legal and anti-quackery committees, which consists of doctors from across Telangana.

General public can also notify instances of unqualified persons or quacks illegally practicing modern medicine through email: antiquackerytsmc@onlinetsmc.in or WhatsApp: 9154382727