Aparna organics limited earns prestigious VAI Classification from USFDA

Aparna Pharmaceuticals, part of the Aparna Group, has announced that its manufacturing facility, Aparna Organics Limited in Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, India, has attained VAI classification from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: Aparna Pharmaceuticals of Aparna Group, which is making its foray in pharmaceutical business, on Monday in a statement announced that its manufacturing facility, Aparna Organics Limited at Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam, and Andhra Pradesh, India, has received VAI classification from the United States Goods and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA audited the facility in September 2023.

Aparna Pharmaceuticals, Managing Directorm Rakesh Reddy, said “Our facility’s compliance journey has been meticulous.

We are thrilled to receive the USFDA’s stamp of approval. We are excited to contribute to global healthcare by delivering high quality pharmaceutical APIs and intermediates”.

With the successful completion of the FDA audit, Aparna Pharmaceuticals has emerged as a leading manufacturer of APIs and Advanced Drug Intermediates and attained global recognition by providing high quality products manufactured as per cGMP guidelines, the release said.