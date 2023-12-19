Telangana government transfers 18 IPS officers

While one officer was asked to report to the DGP office another was handed over additional charge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle the State government transferred and gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Wednesday. While one officer was asked to report to the DGP office another was handed over additional charge.

The officers with the new postings are Ravi Gupta – DGP Coordination and will also hold the Full Additional Charge of DGP (Head of Police Force).

Anjani Kumar – Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Telangana and also hold the Full Additional Charge of Commissioner, Printing and Stationary, Telangana.

Rajiv Ratan is posted as Director General Vigilance and Enforcement, while CV Anand is posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana. Abhilasha Bisht is the new Director, Dr. RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad and also hold the Full Additional Charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Training, Telangana.

Dr. Soumya Mishra is posted as Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana while Shikha Goel is posted as Addl. DGP, CID, Telangana while holding the Full Additional Charge of Director, TS Cyber Security Bureau, Addl. DGP, Technical Services and Director, TSFSL, Hyderabad.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat is posted as Addl. DGP, Railways & Road Safety, Telangana. He will also hold the Full Additional Charge of Addl. DGP Organization & Legal, Telangana,Dr. Anil Kumar is posted as Director General, Telangana Special Protection Force.

M. Stephen Raveendra is posted as IGP, Home Guards, Telangana and will hold the Full Additional Charge of Add. DGP, Welfare & Sports. Dr. Tarun Joshi is posted as IGP, Multi zone-II and will also hold the Full Additional Charge of IGP, Multi Zone I. V. B. Kamalasan Reddy is posted as Director General, Drug Control and will also hold Full Additional Charge of Director Prohibition and Excise. A. R. Srinivas, is posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana. S Chandrasekhar Reddy is posted as Inspector General of Police, Personnel, Telangana. K. Ramesh Naidu is posted as DIG Crime Investigation Department. V. Satyanarayana is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad. B. Sumathi is posted as Deputy Inspector General of police, SIB, Intelligence. Sharat Chandra Pawar is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, (central), Hyderabad.

M. Srinivasulu, is directed to report in the Director General of Police, Telangana office while 2006 batch IPS officer M. Ramesh is placed in Full Additional Charge of Director, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation.