Six Guarantees: People pins hopes on new ration cards in Nalgonda

There were 10.07 lakh ration card holders in Nalgonda and out of them, 63,691 applications have already been received by tahsildar offices in the district for addition of new family members to their existing ration card

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Nalgonda: The people are pinning their hopes on getting new ration cards with the decision of the State government to issue new ration cards as a part of the Six Guarantees of the Congress.

Already, 39,874 applications for new ration cards were pending in the district. There were 10.07 lakh ration card holders in the district and out of them, 63,691 applications have already been received by tahsildar offices in the district for addition of new family members to their existing ration cards.

According to officials, a total of 4,66,182 ration card holders have been getting subsidized rice and other essentials in the district. Two years ago, 11,950 new ration cards were issued to applicants. Officials are expecting that nearly one lakh additional new applications may be received from the people for the issue of ration cards once the State government issues orders to initiate the process.

The decision of the State government to hike the Rajiv Aarogyasri coverage to Rs.10 lakh to ration card holders was also one of the reasons for the high interest to renew ration cards, with many believing that the government may link the six guarantees to ration cards.

Also, there were several who failed to get benefits extended to ration card holders by the Central and State governments during the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping this in mind, those who do not have ration cards are trying to get them.