Telangana Governor Tamilisai extends Ugadi greetings

Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future, the Governor said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended Ugadi greetings to the people in the State.

“On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Telangana and to the Telugu people across the World,” she said in a message here on Tuesday.

Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future, the Governor said.

“I am confident that Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness to all people and sections of the society” she added.

