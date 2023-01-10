Telangana Governor urged to take steps to recruit university teachers

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

FUTATS team submitting a representation to the Governor in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Warangal: The Federation of University Teachers Associations of Telangana State (FUTATS) representatives have urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to do the needful to approve “The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill-2022” to initiate the faculty recruitment in Telangana State Universities at the earliest.

A team of the FUTATS led by its Chairman Prof R Mallikarjuna Reddy have met the Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of Telangana Universities in Hyderabad on Tuesday, and appraised the teaching staff shortage in Telangana Universities.

They said that the Universities will lose the NAAC grading, RUSA funds and hampers the teaching and Research opportunities due to shortage of the regular teachers.

It may be added here that the State government had sanctioned 1061 teaching posts to all the 15 Universities in 2018 and the recruitment was not initiated due to legal issues in the implementation of Reservations. Recently, the Telangana state has established the “Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board” to take up the recruitment of teachers for all the State universities. A Bill pertaining to the board is now awaiting the approval of the Governor.

FUTATS Secretary General Prof B Vidyasagar, Prof G Mallesham, Dr Chelemalla Venkateshwarlu, and Vanaja Uday were present.