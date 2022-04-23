Telangana govt accords administrative sanction to CLIS

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Mancherial: The State accorded administrative sanction to the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme, realizing the long-cherished dream of the people of Chennur Assembly constituency. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday. The scheme was envisaged to lift 10 tmcs of water from Kaleshwaram project to irrigate 90,000 acres of Chennur constituency and to provide drinking water to 103 villages, spending Rs 1,658 crore.

Ten tmcft of water is going to be lifted from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) under the scheme touted to be a lifeline of Chennur segment. The water lifted from Parvati barrage built across Godavri, would be used for irrigating 48,208 acres in Chennur, Kotapalli, and Bheemaram mandals, while 25,423 acres in Jaipur, and Mandamarri mandals. Similarly, water from Laxmi barrage would irrigate 16,370 acres of Kotapalli mandal.

Government Whip Balka Suman thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving the administrative sanction to the project. He said that the Chennur constituency, which was deprived of irrigation facilities even as Godavari and Pranahita form east and south borders, would be able to prosper in the agriculture sector with the advent of the scheme, he opined. Suman organized a massive meeting with farmers to thank Chandrashekhar Rao in Chennur recently.

