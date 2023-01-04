Telangana govt accords permission to fill up 132 Assistant Professor posts in NIMS

Finance department has asked the Departmental Selection Committee to take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday accorded permission for filling up of 132 vacant posts of Assistant Professor in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Finance department has asked the Departmental Selection Committee to take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts by obtaining requisite details such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from Health, Medical & Family Welfare department and the NIMS. The DSC was asked to issue notification and schedule for recruitment expeditiously.

According to the order, Health, Medical & Family Welfare department Secretary and NIMS were asked to furnish details of all vacant posts permitted for direct recruitment to the DSC under intimation to the Finance department immediately.