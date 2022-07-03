Telangana govt bags Nasscom’s AI Game Changer award 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s Electronic Services Delivery, IT E&C department bagged the prestigious Nasscom’s AI Game Changer award 2022 for introducing “Presenceless contactless renewal of driving license anytime anywhere through smartphone using AI, Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning”

The departments have been presented with the Nasscom title ‘Exemplar’ for their use case on revolutionarising service delivery through AI and ML.

In July 2020, Electronics Service Delivery (ESD) and Transport Department jointly introduced the Friendly Electronic Services in Transport Department (FEST), for

presence-less and contactless service delivery anytime and anywhere, using AI, ML, and Deep Learning.

Telangana Government, through MeeSeva provides ‘500 government services’ (covering 65 departments), and serves about 1,00,000 citizens, every single day.

However, in terms of driving license renewal, there were a few challenges, including paper-based transactions, rush at the transport department offices as the physical presence of citizens is required, availability only during working days and certain hours, besides office jurisdiction issues.

To address the issue, a Real-time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI) was developed that provides an easy, correct, and correct authentication of citizens’ identity through a smartphone.

Implementation of these services facilitated in easing problems like renewal of a driving license can be done easily by users at their home.

RTDAI helps authenticate a person’s identity through a smartphone by using AI, ML and Deep Learning.

While, AI helps in checking the liveness detection to ensure the selfie uploaded by a user is that of a person and not a photo image of a photo, MI aids in comparing the details (name, father’s name etc) entered by the user with the Transport department’s database.

Deep learning based facial recognition helps in checking authenticity of uploaded photo with transport department’s database.

A mobile app integrates the three technologies along with department’s database through APIs.

How does it work?

A user enters key details like existing driving license number, name, and father’s name. They take a selfe, using the Tapp Folio m Governance platform.

Following this, a three-factor authentication is done, using AI, ML, and

Deep Learning. After successful authentication, the citizen fills in the application and pays the requisite fee.

The application is processed and approved in two different ways by the department end. For few services, the approval is instant and the certifcate is sent to the smartphone as an SMS link.

For few other services, it is the manual verifcation and approval, post which the

certifcate is sent to the smartphone as an

SMS link. A physical card is dispatched to the concerned citizen by post after the department approves.

At present, about 400 users a day make use of the and officials are hopeful that it could go up to 4,000 users a day.

Since the launch of RTA FEST, nearly 90,000 citizens used the service. Telangana is perhaps one of the first

Governments in the world, wherein a driving license can be renewed, even on a Sunday using a smartphone.

Prior to Nasscom’s award, the solution has earned accolades, including the CSI e-governance award (facilitated by Computer Society of India), 2020.

The project was explained to the Members of Parliament (MPs), as part of

the technology session organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in July 2021. Eom