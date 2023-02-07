| Telangana Govt Collaborates With Bits Pilani In Its Endeavour To Lead The State In New Mobility

Telangana Govt. collaborates with BITS Pilani in its endeavour to lead the State in new mobility

The CoE, in relation to the MoU, will be established at the Hyderabad campus of BITS Pilani, which will help deliver the desired results primarily by facilitating effective collaboration among various entities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana announced key collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit 2023 in Hyderabad.

At the summit, a key MoU among BITS Pilani, Telangana Mobility Valley ((TMV), a GoTS initiative), and Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, was announced to help empower the State’s efforts of being at the forefront of exploring emerging innovations in New Mobility.

KT Rama Rao, during his address at the summit, announced that Hyderabad will be home to India’s first ever Center of Excellence (CoE) for New Mobility. New Mobility refers to the emerging innovations and technologies in the automotive industry with key focus on Connected, Autonomous, Secured, and Electrified vehicles.

As a first step, BITS Pilani will be commencing two new Post-Graduate Diploma programmes for the engineering graduates of the State — one on Automotive Cybersecurity and the second one on Smart Vehicles.