Telangana govt creates 10 posts including Controller of Examinations in TSPSC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: To ensure transparency and accountability in the recruitment process of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the State government has created 10 posts including a Controller of Examinations (CoE).

Orders have been issued here appointing BM Santhosh, Managing Director, HGCL and ORR Project Director, as TSPSC’s Additional Secretary and the CoE.

Apart from the CoE, the posts of a Deputy CoE, Assistant CoE, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Network Administrator, Junior Network Administrator, Senior Programmer, Junior Programmer and Law Officer of Junior Civil Judge cadre, have been created in the Commission. A GO MS 37 to this effect was issued on Friday by the Finance department.

These posts were created based on the proposal from the TSPSC to strengthen its office for holding the recruitment process in a transparent, accountable and responsive manner. The move comes following the recent question paper leak case.

In another order, BM Santhosh was relieved from his posting with HGCL and ORR project with immediate effect, and asked to report to the TSPSC.

