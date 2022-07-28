Telangana govt decides not to accept donations to build public healthcare facilities

Hyderabad: The State government has decided not to entertain fresh proposals to accept donations in the form of land or funds from private donors and corporate companies to construct public healthcare facilities in Telangana.

In fresh guidelines related to acceptance of land/funds as donation for construction of such public health facilities and naming of such buildings, the State government said that funding of building or donation of land shall be considered only for an already existing or sanctioned health facility and only on prior approval of Government.

In a Government Order (GO Rt 440) dated July 26, Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi, said that “No fresh health institution will be sanctioned based on offer to donate land or construct building. The cost of construction of buildings for public health facility is significantly lower when compared to financial implications for government in running it, considering the permanent financial commitment involved in operating these facilities”.

The block or building, which is already sanctioned, shall be named after the nominee of the donor and the facility itself shall not be named after the donor or the nominee, the guidelines clarified.

Also, the guidelines said, “the buildings should be constructed as per India Public Health Standards including provision of relevant equipment and furniture. In case of an existing health facility, where land was donated or building was constructed by donor, the building or the block many be named after the nominee of donor upon approval of State government.”

It was also made clear that there is policy for accepting land or funds from corporates and private individuals towards construction of hospitals with provision of naming these institutions after the nominee of the donors.