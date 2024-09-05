Telangana govt educational institutions to get free electricity

For the scheme, which came into force immediately, the Telangana Discoms would create an online portal with logins given to respective departments of all the government educational institutions.

5 September 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday announced free power supply to all government educational institutions in the State. An order to this effect has been issued by Secretary to Government (Energy department) D Ronald Rose.

As per modalities issued by the Energy department, secretaries of the department concerned would finalise the list of institutions to be covered in the scheme and include the same on the online portal.

Monthly billing would be done for each institution and displayed in the department’s login. Hard copy of the bill would be given to the respective institution in-charge, showing consumption in units and billed value, the order read.

The portal would also enable generation of reports pertaining to the consumption, bill amount, historical consumption, billing, payments and balance etc., institution, mandal and district wise and would be available to all the departments, it said.

The portal would be integrated with the Finance department to enable the departments to pay the bills to Telangana Discoms using the budget provision, it added.