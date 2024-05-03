Telangana govt extends deadline for documentation of heritage sites to May 30

| Telangana Govt Extends Deadline For Documentation Heritage Sites To May 30

3 May 2024

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI) and Telangana Biodiversity Board have announced an extension of the deadline for submitting documentation of heritage and natural sites May 30.

The call for proposals, initiated on April 18 in commemoration of World Heritage Day, focuses on documenting various aspects of heritage sites, wetlands, landforms, vegetation, and biodiversity under the theme of “connections, routes, and networks.”

This collaborative effort invites universities, institutions, organizations, NGOs, research scholars, and students to actively participate in documenting Telangana’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Shortlisted proposals by the expert committee will be selected for further research and funding.

For further details regarding format of sumbissions and others, contact 040-23451378 or 040-23451379, or visit the officila webite www.epri.telangana.gov.in.