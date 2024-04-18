| Hyderabad A Special Exhibition Featuring Raja Deen Dayals Photographs Showcasing The Heritage Of Hyderabad And Later A Series Of Talks By Eminent Historians And Experts Was Held At Salar Jung Museum

Heritage exhibition and talks mark World Heritage Day at Salar Jung Museum

The exhibition of old photograph panels depicting the heritage of Hyderabad was showcased by Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT).

18 April 2024

Hyderabad: A special exhibition featuring Raja Deen Dayal’s photographs showcasing the heritage of Hyderabad and later a series of talks by eminent historians and experts was held at Salar Jung Museum on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday.

Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association (TSAA) showcased the captivating art by approximately 50 artists who have contributed their sculptures, paintings, printmaking, and photographs Salarjung Museum.

On the occasion, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, M Veda Kumar highlighted the importance of saving heritage. There is a need to involve public to protect the rich heritage of India for the future generations, Ved Kumar said.

G.S.V.Murthy, South Zone representative, ICOMOS, Dr. E Siva Nagi Reddy, Sthapathi, CEO, Pleach India, Dr. Shiva Ji, IIT Hyderabad, Dr. N Taher, Archaeologist, Nageshwar Rao, Joint Director, Salarjung Museum, TSAA president, Partha Sarathy also delivered special talks.

ICOMOS South zone, DHAT, Salar Jung Museum, Woxsen University School of Architecture and Planning, ASI, Telangana Tourism, JBR Architecture College, and TSAA organised the event.