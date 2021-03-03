Telangana Govt extends OTS scheme on property tax arrears till March 31 

The scheme allows waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears on the interest component of property tax till the year 2019-20 in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the deadline for One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme on property tax arrears till March 31 this year.

The scheme allows waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears on the interest component of property tax till the year 2019-20 in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The benefit is extended to tax payers provided they clear the principle amount of property tax dues till the year 2019-20 together with 10 per cent of interest on accumulated arrears in one go.

The move to extend the OTS comes after the Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner urged the State government to extend the scheme following appeals from tax payers.

With the financial year coming to an end in a few days, instructions have been issued to all ULBs to accord top priority to property tax collection.

CDMA N. Satyanarayana directed all the ULBs to constitute special teams and conduct special drives, besides organising tax redressal and collection mela every Monday, Wednesday and also on Sundays and holidays till the end of the financial year to achieve 100 per cent collection.