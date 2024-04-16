Property tax cheques bounce, GHMC takes action

The highest number of cases i.e. 13 were filed in Chandanagar, followed by eight in Yousufguda, five in Jubilee Hills, four each in Serilingampally, Quthbullapur and Moosapet, along with one other in Kukatpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: Of the Rs.1,921 crore property tax collected for the financial year 2023-24, cheques worth Rs.11 crore have bounced, prompting GHMC to take action against taxpayers.

As on April 16, a total of 39 FIRs have been filed in various police stations across the city.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press release requested taxpayers to pay the cheque bounce amount immediately without further delay, and warned of more FIRs in the coming days.

He further urged citizens to clear the arrears and avail the Early Bird Scheme which gives five per cent rebate on current year property tax. The scheme closes on April 30.