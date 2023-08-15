Mukhra (K) becomes first village with QR codes for property tax

A woman pays property tax by scanning a QR code installed on the wall of her house at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: In yet another innovative move, every house in model village Mukhra (K) now has a QR (Quick Response) code. It is the first village in Telangana to have installed the code enabling villagers to pay property tax.

Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi said the code scanners were installed in all households to facilitate residents to pay property tax at his or her doorsteps. Receipt of the payment would be sent to the owner online. The move would not only save time of the public, but prevent misuse of the funds, she said.

Solar streets lights

Mukhra (K), a village in Echoda mandal, had installed 160 solar power based lights on the streets to save power bills and to avoid inconvenience due to erratic supply of electricity on July 31, spending Rs.25 lakh. Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao praised Mukhra (K) village for installing street lamps using solar power.

100 percent insurance

The village has become the first habitation in Telangana to have insured 100 percent by purchasing life insurance cover for 220 families. Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal created two solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV using revenue earned by way of selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body in November at an estimated cost of Rs.4 lakh.

5 national awards in 3 years

The also village won the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award-2023 and cash incentive of Rs.50 lakh in April, bagged the Swacch Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 for effectively implementing various schemes and Biodiversity award in 2022 and Swachh Sarvekshan Award in 2020.