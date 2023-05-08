Jagan waives property tax to gurudwaras in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced waiver of property tax to all gurudwaras in the state.

This was in response to a plea by a delegation of Sikh leaders which met him at his camp office on Monday.

Responding positively to their request, Jagan agreed to waive property tax to gurudwaras and gave direction to the officials towards this.

He also gave the green signal to establish a Sikh corporation, and assist the priests of gurudwaras on lines of Hindu and Muslim priests and pastors.

The Chief Minister also agreed to declare a holiday for Gurunanak Jayanti on Kartika Pournami day and said a resolution to this effect would be passed in the next Cabinet meeting. Besides, assistance to set up a minority educational institution and opportunities to Sikh entrepreneurs on par with other communities would be provided, he stated.

