Telangana Govt imposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers

Published: 11:45 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday imposed ban on the sale and use of fireworks by people and organisations with immediate effect. The authorities has been directed to initiate immediate action and close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the State and submit a compliance report by November 16.

The orders were issued in view of the Telangana High Court directions to the State government for immediate ban on sale and use of fireworks in the State. Accordingly, the State government instructed the Director General of Police and the Director General of Fire Services along with all the District Collectors, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to implement the orders immediately. Further, the authorities also urged people to refrain from bursting firecrackers.

