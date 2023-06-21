Telangana Govt issues guidelines for Gruhalakhmi housing scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Fast tracking the implementation of housing under the beneficiary led construction mode (BLC), as announced under the Gruhalakshmi Scheme meant for SC, ST, BC and minorities, the State government on Wednesday issued guidelines for selection of beneficiaries and making financial approvals supporting the scheme.

As per the GO issued by the Special Secretary, Transport, Roads & Buildings department, the houses will be sanctioned in the names of women and the beneficiaries will be permitted to adopt their own design type to build the house. An assistance of Rs 3 lakh each would be extended to build a two-room house with RCC framed structure along with a toilet.

The Gruhalakshmi logo, as approved by the State government, should be fixed on the houses. The beneficiary should have own house site. The beneficiary or any other member of her family should have a food security card. The list of beneficiaries in each assembly constituency should include not less than 20 per cent SCs, 10 per cent STs and 50 per cent BCs and minorities.

The Telangana State Housing Corporation has proposed to implement the new housing scheme for construction of houses in own sites by providing an assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to construct 4 lakh houses, with not less than 3000 houses in every assembly constituency. The government had made a budgetary provision of Rs.12000 crore under the scheme for the financial year 2023-24.

Of this, Rs 7,350 crore was allotted to the new housing programme in own sites of beneficiaries. The Collectors will be the nodal officers for implementation of the scheme in the districts. In the GHMC area, the Commissioner will be the nodal officer for Gruhalakhsmi Scheme.

