Telangana govt organises T-Innovation Mahotsavam in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

T-Innovation Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at T-Innovation Mahotsavam to mark the World Creativity and Innovation Day in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana Government along with the State’s startup ecosystem enablers organised T-Innovation Mahotsavam to mark the World Creativity and Innovation Day. It aimed to showcase the State’s inclusive ecosystem. It also announced winners of the Telangana State Innovations for Rural Impact (TSIRI) incentives. Telangana State Innovation Cell, which is the nodal agency to extend these incentives, received 136 applications. After evaluation, six startups and 12 innovators were awarded the incentives.

The event brought together ecosystem enablers like the Department of ITE&C, Telangana State Innovation Cell, T-Hub, WE HUB, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, IMAGE Centre of Excellence, and Emerging Technologies Wing.

“India is emerging as a global innovation hub. Telangana has always been at the forefront of helping India achieve this stature. We will continue to nurture a culture of innovation and help our startups discover, innovate and create products and solutions at a global scale,” said Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Telangana Government works alongside startup ecosystem enablers, academia, entrepreneurs, and investors for solving problems across sectors, said T-Hub Chief Executive Officer M Srinivas Rao. The event had talks by startups, social/grassroots innovators, tribal women entrepreneurs, and augmented and virtual reality startups and product development support to startups. Entrepreneurs focused on knowledge exchange, entrepreneurial journey, and the support received from the Telangana innovation ecosystem, said a release.

