Telangana govt promotes five senior IPS officers to DGP rank

The officers are Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, B Shivdhar Reddy, Abhilasha Bisht, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel. The officials will now hold the rank of DGP Level 16 in the Pay Matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 04:45 PM

Two of the five senior IPS officers who have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) - (L-R) Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (Hyderabad Commissioner of Police) and Shikha Goel, (Director General – Crime Investigation Department)

Hyderabad: The State government has promoted five senior IPS officers working in Telangana to rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday.

The officials on their promotion are retained in the same post – Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (Hyderabad Commissioner of Police), B Shivdhar Reddy (DG Intelligence), Abhilasha Bisht (Director RBVRR Telangana Police Academy), Soumya Mishra (Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services) and Shikha Goel, (Director General – Crime Investigation Department) while she will continue to hold the post of Director – Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and in charge Director, TG FSL and Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad.