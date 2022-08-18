Telangana Govt textbooks press Assistant Director in ACB net for graft case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: T Naresh Kumar, an Assistant Director (AD) at the office of Director of Telangana Government textbook press at Mint Compound in Khairatabad, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from her colleague Siliveri Bharathi.

Bharathi, who lodged a complaint with the ACB, is working as a manager at the office of District Government textbook sales office in Ramanthapur.

The bribe was allegedly demanded as a reward for issuing promotion order copy to the complainant. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered from the possession of Kumar.

The ACB officials said Kumar, who performed his duty improperly to obtain undue advantage, was arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him to judicial custody.

The ACB officials requested the public to contact ACB’s toll free number: 1064 for taking action as per law in case of demand of bribe by any public servant.