Telangana govt to deposit funds in gram panchayat accounts from April 1: Harish Rao

T Harish Rao on Monday told Sarpanches that the State government would deposit all funds in bank accounts of Gram Panchayats from April 1 onwards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting awards to best Panchayats in Sangareddy on Monday

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday told Sarpanches that the State government would deposit all funds in bank accounts of Gram Panchayats from April 1 onwards, by clearing all hurdles in utilisation of the funds.

Addressing the gathering after presenting the National Deendayal Upadhya Panchayat Satat Vikas Pushkar awards to Grama Panchayats in Sangareddy on Monday, the Minister said Sarpanches could easily complete the works since the payment of funds would be in the Panchayat’s hands.

They had to get the funds from the treasury by signing the cheque until now. This would change from April 1 onwards.

Elaborating on the development works undertaken by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said Telangana had become a laboratory for development. Officials and elected representatives from various States were coming to Telangana villages to witness the development.

While major cities such as Solapur, Pune and Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra were not getting enough water, the villages of Telangana had undergone a transformation, he said, adding that the BRS government could supply water to all villages within three and a half years.

By launching Palle Pragathi, the State government had changed the face of Telangana, he added.