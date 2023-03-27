Automatic defibrillators to be made mandatory soon in industries, public spaces: Harish Rao

Stating that as many as 15 lakh people were dying of cardiac arrest in the country, Rao said that they could save upto 50 percent of lives if the people were trained in CPR aparting making AEDs available.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

File Photo

Sangareddy: Finance and Helath Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would soon make Automatic External Defibrillators (AED] mandatory in industries that had more than 100 employees.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training session at the Sangareddy Collectorate on Monday, the Health Minister said the government would also bring another act making AED machines mandatory in gated communities, apartment communities, malls and other places.

Stating that as many as 15 lakh people were dying of cardiac arrest in the country, Rao said that they could save upto 50 percent of lives if the people were trained in CPR aparting making AEDs available. The Minister said the government would procure 1,200 AEDs by spending Rs 15 crore which will be made available in Basthi Dawakhanas, Primary Health Centres and other places.

He asked officials to train Police, Panchayat and SHG women in CPR, AED and mouth to mouth breathing. Recalling how the quick acts of Constable Rajashekhar in Rajendranagar and Warangal DM&HO saved the lives of people, Rao said such quick reaction from trained persons would save the lives of many people. Talking about the increasing cardiac arrest incidents,the Minister said that lifestyle change, food habits and lack of physical exercises were identified as main reasons.

Collector A Sharat, MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao and others were present.