Telangana: Uniform grading system in UG courses from next academic year

All State universities will have a uniform grading system at the undergraduate level while retaining the existing credit system

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, all State universities will have a uniform grading system at the undergraduate level while retaining the existing credit system.

The fresh academic year will also see introduction of new undergraduate courses in the emerging areas enabling students to readily land jobs on completion of the course.

The undergraduate education in the State is set to undergo changes in the academic year 2023-24 as an expert committee comprising Vice Chancellors of Osmania University, Satavahana University and Mahatma Gandhi University, has taken up the exercise of restructuring credit and grading systems, revision of the curriculum pattern and syllabi.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) convened a meeting with the committee members along with the chairpersons of the Board of Studies (BoS) of different subjects of six conventional universities to revise the UG curriculum here on Saturday.

During the meeting, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri discussed in detail the existing UG curriculum, grading system and credit points. Keeping in view the employability and emerging trends, he advocated introduction of new courses from the academic year 2023-24 besides revision of the syllabi.

Satavahana University Vice Chancellor and Committee chairman Prof. Mallesh Sankasala said a uniform grading system would be implemented in all the universities and suggested the existing credit system should be continued. He wanted subject experts to form subject wise teams in consultation with the other universities to revise syllabi as early as possible.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said the BoS of Universities would work in coordination with the senior faculty and HoDs of Government Degree Colleges. He pitched for introduction of vocational courses to enhance the employability quotient of students.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy wanted the syllabus, grading system and credit system to be uniform in all the Universities to enable students to appear for the common entrance tests for higher studies.