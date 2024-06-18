Telangana govt to upgrade ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres

The move will help youth hone their skills and meet the growing industrial requirements of skilled manpower

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 12:00 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) as Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in the State. This exercise is being taken up at a cost of Rs 2,324.21 crore.

In this regard, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stone for ATCs at Mallepally ITI here on Tuesday afternoon. The objective behind upgrading the ITIs as ATCs is to help youth hone their skills and meet the growing industrial requirements of skilled manpower.

The Chief Minister is determined to promote Telangana as the destination for skilled youth force for employment generation. To this effect, the State government has already entered into a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) to upgrade 65 ITIs as ATCs in the State.

As part of training the youth in ATCs, advanced equipment and technology will be installed in ATCs. TTL has already employed 130 experts to impart training for youth at the ATCs.

Accordingly, 5,860 people would be trained in six types of long-term courses annually. Training in short term courses would be offered to 31,200 people. In the past 10 years, 1.5 lakh people have been provided training at the ITIs. In the next 10 years, four lakh people would be trained at the ATCs .

The total cost of the project to convert the existing ITIs into ATCs will be Rs 2,324.21 crore. Of these, the State government will contribute Rs 307.96 crore (13.26 per cent) and TTL’s share is Rs 2,016.25 crore (86.74 percent).

The ATCs would not only offer training in various courses but also act as skill development centres. The ATCs would also play the role of Technology Centers (Technology Hub) for aspiring entrepreneurs in small, micro, medium and large scale industries.

This apart, TTL will also offer job opportunities to those trained in various courses in the ATCs.