Telangana govt will acquire 400 acres of land to revive Mamnoor airport: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

File Photo: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Warangal: The State government is planning to acquire 300 to 400 acres of the land for the expansion of the runway as a part of its efforts to revive the Nizam era airport located at Mamnoor near here.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Ministers Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Advisor to the State government Rajiv Sharma, officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have inspected the airport here on Saturday after participating in the foundation laying and inaugural ceremonies at the Kakatiya Textile Park in the district. Speaking to the media representatives, the Industries Minister has made it clear that the State government was making efforts to impress upon the Centre and the AAI to revive the Warangal airport also known as Mamnoor airport.

“The present runway length is 1.8 km, however, we need to have a runway with a length of 3.9 km to get the big planes including the large ones like Boeing 747,” Rao said. “We need to acquire 300 to 400 acres of the land for the extension of the runway. But the lands abutting the airport are in the hands of private persons. They are very costly lands due to high prices of the land. In view of this, we are trying out a new plan to acquire the land that would be beneficial for both the land owners and the government. There is some dairy land (Dairy development corporation) near the airport that may be given to the land owners in exchange for their lands. We are also considering other options to acquire the lands needed for the airport,” Rao said. He also observed that the terminal building at the airport should be relocated as a part of the renovation and revival of this Nizam era airport.

The State government has been making efforts to revive Mamnoor airport since 2018. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister KT Rama Rao and several other public representatives met union civil aviation ministers on multiple occasions earlier and sought revival of Mamnoor airport that was shut in 1981. In the Budget 2021-22, the government earmarked Rs 100 crore towards development of civil aviation facilities in the state. The government has accelerated its efforts to revive the airport as it had developed the Kaktaiya Mega Textile Park where several big companies including the MNCs are setting up the manufacturing units.

