Telangana govt will complete recruitment of 2140 doctors: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:16 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

In the next ten-days, the Telangana health wing will complete recruitment of 1000 doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and will also release notification to fill-up 1140 Assistant Professors posts to be filled in all the teaching hospitals.

Hyderabad: In measures aimed at ensuring availability of quality health care and teaching faculty in government hospitals, the Telangana government in the coming weeks will complete recruitment of 2140 doctors in primary health care facilities and Government specialty teaching hospitals.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao while participating in a ‘Hospital Infection, Prevention and Control Training Program’ at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Friday said that in addition to recruiting doctors at PHC and tertiary level, in the next few weeks, a total of 140 nurses who have completed midwifery courses will also be inducted in government maternity hospitals.

“With an expenditure of Rs. 20 crore, the State government has launched equipment management policy. We are modernising mortuaries with a cost of Rs. 30 crore and procuring 56 high-end ultrasound machines. While the State government is doing its best to ensure infrastructure is upgraded and available, the quality of health care also depends on care givers. It is our duty to provide good and quality health care facilities to poor in rural and urban parts of Telangana,” Harish Rao said.